Life's Essential 8™

Your checklist for lifelong good health

Sign up for health & well-being tips
Life's Essential 8™ Logo
 
Life’s Essential 8 are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health, as defined by the American Heart Association. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems.

Life’s Essential 8 comprises two major areas:
Health Behaviors and Health Factors

Learn more about all 8

1. Eat Better

Aim for an overall healthy eating pattern that includes whole foods, lots of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and cooking in non-tropical oils such as olive and canola.

Learn how to eat better.

View Eat Better Fact Sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

2. Be More Active

Adults should get 2 ½ hours of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. Kids should have 60 minutes every day, including play and structured activities.

Learn how to move more.

View the How to be More Active Fact Sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

3. Quit Tobacco

Use of inhaled nicotine delivery products, which includes traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping, is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., including about a third of all deaths from heart disease. Roughly 40% of U.S. children ages 3-11 are exposed to secondhand smoke.

Learn how to stop smoking.

View the How to Quit Tobacco Fact Sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

4. Get Healthy Sleep

Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Children require more: 10-16 hours for ages 5 and younger, including naps; 9-12 hours for ages 6-12; and 8-10 hours for ages 13-18. Adequate sleep promotes healing, improves brain function and reduces the risk for chronic diseases.

Learn how to get adequate sleep.

View the How to get healthy sleep fact sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

5. Manage Weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight has many benefits. Body mass index, a numerical value of your weight in relation to your height, is a useful gauge. Optimal BMI is less than 25, but less than 18.5 is considered underweight. You can calculate it online or consult a health care professional.

Learn to lose or manage weight.

View the How to Manage Weight fact sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

6. Control Cholesterol

High levels of non-HDL, or “bad,” cholesterol can lead to heart disease. Your health care professional can consider non-HDL cholesterol as the preferred number to monitor, rather than total cholesterol, because it can be measured without fasting beforehand and is reliably calculated among all people.

Learn how to control cholesterol.

View How to control cholesterol fact sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

7. Manage Blood Sugar

Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose (or blood sugar) that our bodies use as energy. Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. As part of testing, monitoring hemoglobin A1c can better reflect long-term control in people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Learn how to control blood sugar.

View How to manage blood sugar fact sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)

8. Manage Blood Pressure

Keeping your blood pressure within acceptable ranges can keep you healthier longer. Levels less than 120/80 mm Hg are optimal. High blood pressure is defined as 130-139 mm Hg systolic pressure (the top number in a reading) or 80-89 mm Hg diastolic pressure (bottom number).

Learn how to manage blood pressure.

View How to Manage Blood Pressure Fact Sheet PDF

View or Download Fact Sheet
English (PDF) | Spanish (PDF)
Life’s Essential 8 for Kids

Life’s Essential 8™ for Kids

We all want our kids to grow up healthy and happy. The American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. Supporting good heart and brain health early helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems later in life.

Learn about Healthy Habits for Kids

My Life Check® can help

Now that you know about Life’s Essential 8, use My Life Check, an online tool to assess your own heart health and better understand your risk for heart disease and stroke.

My Heart Score My Life Check brochure (PDF)
Life's Essential 8

Don't Skip a Beat

The American Heart Association thanks A+E Networks for their invaluable support in raising awareness of the impact of heart disease and stroke.

Resources

Various foods popular in the Mediterranean Diet

Healthy Eating
Woman exercising on mat with weights near

Fitness
Quitting Smoking Living Tobacco-free

Quit Nicotine

Sleep
Food Textures

Losing Weight
doctor and patient discussing cholesterol results

Cholesterol
adults dining outdoors

Diabetes
nurse checking a patient's blood pressure

Blood Pressure