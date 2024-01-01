Life’s Essential 8 comprises two major areas:
Health Behaviors and Health Factors
1. Eat Better
Aim for an overall healthy eating pattern that includes whole foods, lots of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and cooking in non-tropical oils such as olive and canola.
2. Be More Active
Adults should get 2 ½ hours of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. Kids should have 60 minutes every day, including play and structured activities.
3. Quit Tobacco
4. Get Healthy Sleep
5. Manage Weight
6. Control Cholesterol
7. Manage Blood Sugar
8. Manage Blood Pressure
Life’s Essential 8™ for Kids
We all want our kids to grow up healthy and happy. The American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. Supporting good heart and brain health early helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems later in life.
Now that you know about Life’s Essential 8, use My Life Check, an online tool to assess your own heart health and better understand your risk for heart disease and stroke.
